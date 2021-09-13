Migrants Found in Fake Gravel Trailer near Border in Texas

The Border Patrol in Laredo, Texas, found more than 130 migrants hidden in two tractor-trailer vehicles over the past weekend. In one case, migrants were hidden within a specially constructed compartment that made the trailer appear to be hauling gravel.

The Border Patrol employs K-9 teams, non-intrusive x-ray scanners, and interview techniques to stop this dangerous method of human trafficking. Despite the creativity, the agents were able to rescue the migrants from the unventilated compartments as outside temperatures peaked at nearly 100 degrees.

Because of the volume of commercial vehicles entering the United States through Laredo, this method of human trafficking is prevalent in the area. U.S. Customs and Border Protection estimates more than 2 million commercial vehicles enter the United States through Laredo annually.

A CBP spokesperson tells Breitbart Texas the agency also works with the Texas Department of Public Safety in a program known as “Texas Hold-Em.” This penalizes commercial drivers who are caught attempting to smuggle humans or other contraband by revoking their commercial vehicle license for life.

On Friday, Joseph Winslow, a 54-year-old resident of Fort Meade, Florida, was sentenced to serve six years in federal prison after he agreed to drive a tractor-trailer full of migrants from Laredo to San Antonio, Texas, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Winslow was driving a commercial tractor-trailer when Border Patrol agents discovered 149 migrants. Winslow was to be paid $10,000 to transport the migrants.

Just a few days prior, Jose Luis Ramos Jr., a 46-year-old Dallas resident was sentenced to 80 months in federal prison for his role in attempting to smuggle 126 migrants. Ramos was arrested in January after fleeing in his truck from the checkpoint to avoid apprehension.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.