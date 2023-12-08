EXCLUSIVE: 50,000 Migrants Apprehended at Southern Border in December’s First Week

Border Patrol agents working the nine southwest border sectors apprehended more than 50,000 migrants during the first week of December, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained by Breitbart Texas. The Del Rio and Tucson Sectors lead the list with the most apprehensions.

According to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas, agents assigned to the southwest border apprehended just over 50,000 migrants during the first seven days of December. This follows a total of at least 379,000 apprehended in October and November. If the December average daily apprehension rate of more than 7,000 migrants continues, the agency could apprehend nearly 224,000 migrants by the end of the month.

The numbers reflected in the seven-day report reviewed by Breitbart Texas may not include additional migrants who surrendered to agents in the Del Rio and Tucson Sectors but were not processed by the time of that day’s report. The adjusted numbers will be reported by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the December Southwest Land Border Encounters report, which will be released in mid-January.

The Del Rio Sector appears to have the most significant number of reported apprehensions during the seven-day period. Reviewed reports and a post by Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Juan Bernal bring the apprehension total to just under 20,000 migrants during the first week of December.

The Tucson Sector reports the apprehension of just under 19,000 migrants for this period.

In the Del Rio Sector, apprehended migrants are mostly from Venezuela. This is in contrast with the Tucson Sectors reports of migrants traveling from as far away as Pakistan, the Middle East, the People’s Republic of China, Ecuador, and several West African nations, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

