The Arizona border crisis continues in the Tucson Sector, where agents apprehended nearly 26,000 migrants in the past two weeks. Following a slight downturn in January, the number of migrant apprehensions quickly returned to near-record levels.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin posted a weekly recap on X revealing his agents apprehended more than 12,000 migrants. Of those, 144 encounters resulted in charges of federal criminal violations.

Week in Review… -12,081 Apprehensions from 48 different countries.

-144 Federal Criminal Cases

-22 Rescues

-23 Human Smuggling Events

– 7 Narcotics Events

– 3 Firearms Seized pic.twitter.com/GGV3TGnBNe — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 9, 2024

The recap included a chart revealing the apprehension of nearly 89,000 migrants in the past seven weeks.

One week earlier, Modlin posted a report showing the apprehension of 13,800 migrants. In those, agents made 189 arrests for federal criminal violations and disrupted 27 human smuggling incidents.

Week in Review… – 13,800 Apprehensions

– 189 Federal Criminal Cases

– 36 lbs. of Marijuana

– 27 Human Smuggling Events

– 16 Narcotics Events

– 11 Rescues

– 3 Significant Arrests

– 1.5 lbs. of Fentanyl

– 1 Recovered Stolen Vehicle

– 1 Firearm Seized#HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/8KtEY1LufQ — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) February 2, 2024

Unlike the Del Rio Sector, where most migrants cross the border to surrender to the first law enforcement official they can find, in the Tucson Sector, migrants often don camouflage and attempt to avoid apprehension.

The Tucson Sector continues to be the busiest of the Border Patrol station with the apprehension of approximately 80,000 migrants in December (2,580 per day), Breitbart Texas reported. The prior record for migrant apprehensions in the Tucson Sector was set in March 2000 when agents encountered 76,245 migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Encounter Reports. The December report of approximately 80,000 migrants beats that record by nearly five percent.

According to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas, January apprehensions in the Tucson Sector fell to approximately 51,000 migrants (1,645 per day). As the chart above reveals, the decline was short-lived.

The total number of migrant apprehensions for the last two weeks for this single border sector stands at 25,881 (1,849 per day), Modlin’s unofficial reports confirm.