GRAPHIC: Four Attacked by Shark on Independence Day at Texas Beach

A six-foot bull shark attacked four people on a South Padre Island beach on Independence Day. Two people sustained injuries from shark bites.

One man suffered a severe injury to his leg after being bitten by the shark, KRGV.com reported. “I turned around, and he wasn’t there anymore,” Rayner Cardenas, the man’s father-in-law told the news outlet. “I started swimming towards him, and he jumped out of the water saying shark, shark, shark and that’s when adrenaline kicked in. I started swimming after him.”

DPS helicopter camera footage from today captured a shark near the SPI shoreline, where multiple people were attacked.

The man was reportedly the first of four victims of the attack that officials say came from a lone bull shark.

Social media posts on X show the gruesome attack by the shark on a woman.

Shark attack today on South Padre Island.

A series of photos show the severity of the attack on the woman. The shark removed a large section of her left calf.

Shark attack this morning in South Padre Island. Prayers for this lady!

A video shot by a beachgoer shows a pair of sharks just offshore in the surf.

here's footage of a shark about 20 feet from shore on South Padre Island this morning… it bit a beachgoer on the thigh, who was taken away on a stretcher by beach EMS.

A short time later, DPS helicopters and Coast Guard crews began patrolling the beach area to track the sharks.

Shark hunting on South Padre Island after several attacks today.

The injured woman was pulled from the Gulf of Mexico by two off-duty Border, Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents, according to Laredo Sector officials.

The two remaining victims of the shark attack did not require hospitalization.

Victoria Ramos, 18, told ValleyCentral.com she felt the impact of the shark, which is known for striking its prey before attacking. She described the attack as “being hit by a quarterback.” Paramedics treated the woman for minor lacerations before releasing her on the beach.

Game Warden Capt. Chris Dowdy told the Associated Press that authorities believe a single shark about 6 feet (about 1.8 meters) long was responsible for all of the attacks.

Officials report that shark attacks are “extremely rare.” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. released a statement, saying, “The County is working closely with Mayor

Patrick McNulty, the City of South Padre Island, and our state and federal partners to patrol the beaches and take appropriate action.”

Treviño added, “This is a horrendous event, the County will continue to provide all resources needed to keep our families protected to the best of our abilities. We greatly appreciate the support of our city, state, and federal partners in this effort.”