Cartel Gunmen Dump Bag with Head, Remains in Large Mexican Metro Area

A group of gunmen left a bag with a human head and some extremities in the downtown area of Monterrey — one of Mexico’s largest metropolitan areas and the capital of the border state of Nuevo Leon. The gruesome killing comes as drug cartels carry out numerous kidnappings and murders throughout the state, as well as clashing with state police in rural areas.

The gory killing took place on Sunday morning in downtown Monterrey, near the intersection of Porfirio Diaz and Madero Avenues, the local news outlet Telediario reported. The discovery sparked a large-scale deployment of security forces as authorities documented the crime scene and tried to identify the victim, who remains unknown. The only body parts inside the bag were a human head and two extremities, leading authorities to believe that additional body parts could be dumped in the coming days.

While authorities did not report discovering any banners or posterboards with threats pointing to a specific drug cartel or criminal organization, the method is one commonly used by cartels during turf wars.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the border state of Nuevo Leon is experiencing an ongoing rise in cartel violence as various cartels fight for control of the local drug trade in Monterrey, as well as drug trade routes into Texas. The violence in the northern part of the state is primarily tied to the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas, who are based in Nuevo Laredo in the neighboring border state of Tamaulipas. This particular cartel, which is one of the ones labeled by the U.S. government as a foreign terrorist organization, has been tied to numerous kidnappings, particularly along the highway that connects Monterrey with the border city of Reynosa. The impunity with which the CDN-Zetas operate and the number of abductions that targeted even innocent civilians led the U.S. Consulate in Matamoros to issue a travel warning earlier this year.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.