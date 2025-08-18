Mexican Cops Arrest Son of Late Gulf Cartel Boss

Mexican authorities arrested the son of a late Gulf Cartel top boss who was known for extreme violence and his use of a paramilitary force known as the Escorpiones. The arrest comes at a time when Mexico’s government has been under extreme pressure from the U.S. government for not doing enough to fight drug cartels.

The arrest took place on Sunday early morning when Tamaulipas state police officers pulled over a late model Jeep whose driver was allegedly intoxicated. During the stop, authorities found a handgun and arrested the individual, who was later identified as Ezequiel “Tony Tormenta Jr.” Cardenas Rivera. After the arrest, authorities turned him over to Mexican federal authorities for further investigation.

The arrest triggered widespread speculation in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, where a potential reaction from the Gulf Cartel could unfold. Cardenas is the son of the late Antonio Ezequiel “Tony Tormenta” Cardenas, a top leader of the Gulf Cartel who unleashed a reign of terror until he died in 2010 after a six-hour shootout with Mexican Marines.

Cardenas’ father is credited with creating the Escorpiones, a paramilitary group that spread terror in the region since 2009.

In November 2011, Mexican authorities arrested the younger Cardenas during a family event in a ritzy hotel in Matamoros. A Mexican judge released him some time later. Cardenas kept a low profile following his release. The arrest is believed to be an attempt by Mexico’s government to use Cardenas’ name to score points with the U.S. government, which has been pressuring Mexico to fight drug cartels.

