CJNG Gunmen Ambush Cops in Mexico: Shooting 10, Five Died

Gunmen from Mexico’s terrorist group Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) ambushed a group of police officers, shooting ten of them in an attack where five of those officers died. While authorities have confirmed the attack, little has been done to capture the gunmen.

The attack took place this week near the town of Nahuatzen in the western state of Michoacan, when a group of ten police officers was patrolling the region in two vehicles. Information provided to Breitbart Texas by law enforcement sources revealed that a large group of gunmen in at least seven vehicles blocked them off and began firing.

The police officers fought off the attack and called for help. By the time military forces responded to back up the officers, the gunmen had fled from the scene. Emergency personnel rushed five wounded officers to a local hospital while state investigators documented the crime scene and collected the bodies of five dead officers.

The attack has been attributed to CJNG, a powerful drug cartel that operates throughout Mexico and in 2025 was labeled a terrorist organization by the United States government. Mexico’s government has refused to label that cartel and others in the same way, despite considerable pressure from numerous politicians and the public at large.

The attack comes as Mexico’s government continues to challenge the pressure from the U.S. government to fully eradicate drug cartels. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum has worked to protect a criminally indicted governor from Sinaloa and his closest allies who are wanted in the United States on drug trafficking charges. As Breitbart Texas reported, these actions are linked to those individuals and other Mexican politicians also linked to cartels hailing from the same party as hers — MORENA.

Sheinbaum’s actions have sparked much tension with the United States, while she claims to be trying to defend Mexico’s national sovereignty and stop international interference.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.