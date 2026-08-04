Three Alleged Sinaloa Cartel Meth Cooks Arrested in Los Angeles Desert Lab Raid

Authorities in Los Angeles raided a desert lab that allegedly belonged to the Sinaloa Cartel, seized 1,300 pounds of meth, and arrested three meth cooks from Mexico who were in charge of the facility.

The seizure took place in a remote desert area in Los Angeles, where the foreign terrorist organization managed to set up a large-scale synthetic drug-production facility, Los Angeles Port Police revealed in a prepared statement.

Authorities stated that the targeted meth lab was directly linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. As Breitbart Texas reported, the Sinaloa Cartel has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States government. The criminal organization is considered one of the largest drug producers and distributors in the United States with a presence in virtually every state in the U.S. and other nations across the globe.

The raid developed through a task force involving federal agents and local police who uncovered information about the Sinaloa Cartel producing drugs in the region. During a joint raid, authorities seizes the drugs (both liquid and crystal form), $80,000 in cash, and arrested three men identified only as Mexican nationals. The drugs have an estimated value of $12.5 million.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.