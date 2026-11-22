Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said Democrats will explore working with President Donald Trump on healthcare.

Partial transcript as follows:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, we will see if that gets the bipartisan support needed. I want to ask you as well about what President Trump said he thinks he can work with you on. He said we can get a lot of great things done. Take a listen.

DONALD TRUMP: I’m open to great healthcare. Now, can it be what they want? No, but it can be a combination of what we all want, and we could end up with great healthcare in our country. We could end up better than dealing with the Republicans.

BRENNAN: So, what would working with him on healthcare do apart from, like you said, repealing the things that have already been passed?

JEFFRIES: In addition to what I’ve talked about in terms of fixing our broken healthcare system, of course, we can’t simply return to the status quo. In my view, we should lower the age of Medicare eligibility. We should expand coverage to include vision, hearing, and dental, and we should make sure that we cover the kids so that every single child and young American in this country can afford to go see a doctor when they need one. That’s a place where we can explore coming together. I know it has strong support amongst Democrats in the House and the Senate, and let’s see what’s possible in terms of what the president has said with respect to healthcare. Can you imagine how angry the American people will be with Washington if over the next two years, we fail to do anything about affordability, fail to do anything about healthcare, and fail to do anything about immigration? We’re committed to bringing about the type of dramatic change the American people are demanding.