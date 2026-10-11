END OF AN ERA: CBP’s High-Flying ‘Dome’ P-3 AEW Flies Final Narco-Hunting Mission

U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations (AMO) officially closed a legendary chapter in airborne border defense by completing the final operational flight of its last P-3 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) aircraft.

Known throughout the federal law enforcement community as the “Dome” because of its distinctive top-mounted rotodome radar dish, the long-range command-and-control platform flew its final mission on September 30 out of the National Air Security Operations Center (NASOC) in Jacksonville, Florida.

For decades, the Jacksonville- and Corpus Christi-based P-3 AEW fleet served as the primary “eye in the sky” over the Caribbean, the Gulf of America, and critical transit zones across Central and South America. Operating at high altitudes, the airborne command centers scanned millions of square miles to detect, track, and disrupt covert drug cartels, narco-subs, fast boats, and illegal migration networks long before they could reach American shores.

While the AEW variant is hanging up its wings, AMO’s maritime interdiction work isn’t stopping. The agency will continue operating its P-3 Long Range Tracker (LRT) fleet for targeted interdictions, while modernizing its long-range aviation lineup with incoming C-130J aircraft to sustain multi-domain surveillance and border defense capabilities.

The P-3 LRT fleet—equipped with nose radars and FLIR thermal camera balls—will continue flying alongside the incoming C-130J platforms to handle low-altitude visual identification, tracking, and evidence gathering.

The C-130J Super Hercules provides the extended range, endurance, and heavy-payload support needed to sustain long-range border defense and joint task force operations (such as JIATF-South interdictions).

Key Upgrades: C-130J Super Hercules vs. Legacy P-3 AEW

Platform & Airframe Modernization: Replacing aging 1960s-era 4-engine turboprop airframes (P-3) with modern, high-efficiency, multi-mission heavy airlifters.

Avionics & Flight Deck: Features a two-person digital glass cockpit with dual holographic Head-Up Displays (HUD), modern navigation computers, and integrated diagnostics—reducing crew load while increasing reliability.

Power & Efficiency: Powered by four Rolls-Royce AE 2100D3 turboprops and six-bladed composite Dowty propellers, yielding 20%+ higher speeds, longer ranges, faster climb times, and significantly lower fuel consumption than legacy turboprops.

Modular Mission Systems: Instead of relying strictly on a fixed external rotodome dish, modern C-130J variants utilize modular, roll-on/roll-off intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) roll-out packages and multi-mode radar options to execute long-range maritime domain awareness, search-and-rescue, and interdiction coordination.

Cargo & Operational Flexibility: Provides the capability to transport heavy tactical gear, humanitarian aid, or operational personnel while maintaining long-range loiter times over transit corridors in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

While the sunsetting of the legendary “Dome” closes a storied era in American maritime interdiction, the transition to the C-130J Super Hercules ensures that Air and Marine Operations maintain the tactical high ground. By pairing the Super Hercules’s extended reach, heavier payloads, and modern modular ISR packages with the proven, low-altitude hunting skills of the P-3 Long Range Tracker, CBP is positioning its aircrews to dominate multi-domain transit corridors for decades.

As cartels adapt their smuggling tactics across the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean, this modernized fleet combination ensures that federal law enforcement will continue to disrupt illicit criminal networks long before they reach American shores.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.