Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents found 35 illegal aliens locked inside a generator box strapped to a trailer. Agents discovered the failed human smuggling incident on a ranch near the border town of Laredo.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Rosario “Pete” Vasquez recently posted a photo of the incident on social media. The image shows the cramped compartment and the large group of illegal alien gotaways who had crossed the border from Mexico into Texas.

Chief Vasquez stated that agents located a truck on a ranch towing a flatbed trailer with a generator box strapped on. Agents found the 35 illegal aliens locked inside a hollowed-out compartment inside the box.

“Our agents are highly trained to spot the hidden details and subtle indicators of illicit smuggling methods that others might overlook. Every detail matters,” Vasquez stated.

Agents arrested the driver, who now faces federal human smuggling charges. The 35 illegal aliens were transported to be processed for removal.

This comes at the same time that Falfurrias Station agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector found 14 illegal aliens trapped in a hidden compartment in a trailer, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

Clark wrote:

Concealment compartments like the one discovered by agents at the checkpoint are designed to hide people, with no safety measures in mind. Illegal aliens sealed inside have no seat belts, no padding, and no way to brace themselves in the event of an accident. They also have no way to open the compartment and free themselves in an emergency or if they are abandoned by their captors. Cooler fall temperatures do not make the practice safe. A sealed compartment has little to no airflow, and with more than a dozen people crammed into such a tight space, the air can quickly become hot, stale, and difficult to breathe.

The Laredo and Falfurrias rescues underscore the callous inhumanity of cartel-connected human smugglers who treat human beings as disposable cargo, packing dozens of people into airless, locked metal boxes with zero regard for whether they survive the trip. While Border Patrol agents continue to put themselves on the line to intercept these deadly smuggling loads, these ongoing atrocities remain the direct human toll of years of reckless Democrat open-border policies that dismantled deterrence, incentivized mass illegal crossings, and handed operational control of the southern border to ruthless transnational criminal cartels.