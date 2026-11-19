Prince Harry said he would rejoin the British Army if asked “to serve his country” as he cautioned of the threat from Russia on his return from a weekend visit to Ukraine.

He told the London Daily Telegraph people were right to be nervous in the current febrile international political climate and said it was time to “double our support” for Kyiv as it battles invading Russian forces.

Speaking exclusively to the Telegraph’s Dominic Nicholls in a podcast, the Duke of Sussex said he thought the threat to Europe had been there for the past 15 years – and he felt like it had been at war for the past decade.

“Just because there’s not drones, bullets, and rockets flying at us, it doesn’t mean that we’re not at war,” he said.

Harry called for a similar unity that was being shown by Ukraine and feared a divided Europe could “turn on itself.”

Having served in the military in Afghanistan as part of his 10 years of British Army service, Harry said he would return if needed for a future conflict: “If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 percent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel.”

“There is a lot that we can learn from Ukraine. I think there’s a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine,” he added.

The King’s second son served two operational tours in Afghanistan as an Apache helicopter pilot with the British Army – from December 2007 to February 2008 and from September 2012 to January 2013.

His military career concluded in 2015.

Read the Daily Telegraph report on the Prince Harry interview here