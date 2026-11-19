An Italian court in the town of Vicenza on Wednesday sentenced two parents to two years in prison on involuntary manslaughter charges for refusing adequate cancer treatment for their late son.

Luigi Gianello and Martina Binotto were the parents of Francesco Gianello, a teenager who suffered from an osteosarcoma and passed away in January 2024 at the age of 14. The Italian news service ANSA reports that the boy did not receive the timely and adequate medical treatment that could have saved his life after his parents allegedly refused to do so from 2023 onwards.

Instead, the two adults reportedly opted to follow the “Hamer Method,” a highly dubious “pseudo medicine” created in the 1980s by German Physician Ryke Geerd Hammer which allegedly claims that cancer and other illnesses are caused by “emotional shocks” and can be healed without conventional medical treatments.

Several international organizations, such as the German Cancer Society, the Italian Foundation for Cancer Research (AIRC), and the French government’s MIVILUDES anti-sectarian aberrations agency have called the “Hamer Method” into question. The AIRC points out that there are racist and antisemitic ideas present in the method’s theory.

Corriere della Sera detailed that Vicenza prosecutors originally filed voluntary manslaughter charges against the two parents over the death of the 14 year-old boy. The prosecution acknowledged that while the tumor was the primary cause of the teenager’s death, it held both parents responsible for their child’s death for refusing to allow him to receive traditional oncological treatment.

Prosecutors accused the parents of acting in a “negligent and careless manner” by continuing to engage in the questionable alternative practices despite being aware of the dangers of their son’s condition.

In his closing arguments, Prosecutor Paolo Fietta had reportedly requested that both parents serve a 14 year prison sentence on voluntary manslaughter charges holding both parents responsible for the death of their son for refusing to allow he receive traditional oncological treatments for his condition.

The court, however, lowered the charges against the two parents to involuntary manslaughter, as requested by the defense. The court will reportedly issue a detailed reasoning on its decision in approximately 90 days, ANSA detailed.

Court-appointed experts that examined the clinical records determined that the life of the 14 year-old boy could have been saved had their parents followed the correct procedure to treat the osteosarcoma. The experts also determined that the boy’s condition worsened as their parents continued to engage with the “Hamer Method.”

ANSA recounted that the boy originally received an osteosarcoma diagnosis in 2022 from a hospital in Bologna — however, a doctor from Padua that follows the “Hamer Method” dissuaded the parents from the traditional medical treatments. The dissuading doctor was suspended due to disciplinary actions until early 2027.

According to the public broadcaster Rai, the experts ascertained to the court in September that the boy had a critical time window between March 15 and April 25, 2023 to receive the life-saving treatment, with his chances for survival drastically dropping afterwards.

The experts also revealed at the time that the boy arrived in critical condition at a hospital in Perugia in April 2023, when it was determined that the tumor was no longer operable.

The boy arrived “disoriented and aggressive” at the hospital — a neurological condition unrelated to his cancer diagnosis that, according to Rai, has been hypothesized to be related to “neurotoxic drugs, including artemisia” that are allegedly part of the questionable “Hamer Method.”