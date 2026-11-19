President Donald Trump met Thursday with China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin in an historic summit to address a range of global issues with Ukraine, nuclear weapons and the Iran war at the top of the agenda.

As the three came together for their talks, Xi said the meeting had “groundbreaking significance” while Trump said they were “really making history,” the BBC reports.

Trump previewed the moment in Shenzhen, China, with a positive outlook:

We are really making history. The United States, Russia and China are uniquely positioned to discuss how to reduce the number of nuclear weapons on Earth and also to lessen the risk of those weapons being used.

“We will be having discussions on the theme of promoting world peace,” Xi added as the leaders came together.

AP reports the U.S. president had a separate one-on-one meeting with China’s communist leader — his third substantial meeting with him this year — right before the trilateral.

The U.S. president praised their friendship and their shared interest in having oil shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a key site of attacks in the Iran war.

Trump suggested he would push Xi to buy more agricultural products from America, the AP report noted.

“I’ll be asking you to do some more for our farmers,” Trump said.

Xi said that relations between the U.S. and China have been “generally stable and improved” during Trump’s presidency.

Thursday’s head-to-head came on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting hosted by China.

The BBC report noted as the event ended one of Putin’s aides said the bilateral with Trump went “well”, with Putin in an “excellent mood”

After meeting Xi, Trump said the U.S. and China want to see an end to the Ukraine war.

More to come…