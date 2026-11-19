The Russian delegation has praised the “very good” atmosphere in trilateral talks that broke up early Thursday morning with a joint statement promising action on the International Criminal Court, the United Nations, energy, and nuclear weapons.

U.S. President Donald Trump boarded Air Force One to return to the United States from Shenzen, China at 0545 ET Thursday morning after 90 minutes of trilateral discussions with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Xi Jinping. As the talks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Meeting ended, Chinese and Russian media said a “joint statement” from the three leaders would be published.

State media from both Moscow and Peking have now published what they call a “China-Russia-U.S. Heads of State Declaration”, or “peace declaration”. At the time of publication, no official U.S. source has joined them in publication, but going by previous rounds of U.S.-Russia talks over the Ukraine war, for example, this is not unusual.

China’s English language version of the statement says, in full:

The three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security. 1. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China, Russia, and the United States committed to reform the U.N. so that the U.N. can respond more effectively to global challenges and conform to its fundamental mission of international peace and security. 2. The three countries plan to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all nations. They reaffirmed the importance of stable energy flows. 3. The three heads of state recognized that the principle of state consent and respect for immunities of State officials are of paramount importance, and concurred that the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies must not abuse their jurisdiction. 4. The three heads of state reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. The three countries will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

Russian state media cited the remarks of their Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said of the talks “the atmosphere was very good, both at the APEC summit and during all the bilateral meetings – including the meeting with President Trump and the trilateral meeting that has just concluded”. He further said a statement from his principal President Vladimir Putin would be forthcoming shortly.

Per Chinese state media, President Xi said during the 90-minute talks that nuclear weapons were “the sword of Damocles” hanging over humanity and that they should be banned and “completely destroyed”.

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