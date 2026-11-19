The Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) expelled two of its lawmakers in Ceuta’s local legislature critical of the central government’s handling of the mass migrant invasion of the city.

The expulsion, the party has reportedly claimed, is in response to both lawmakers casting key votes in favor of a 2027 budget proposal that contains provisions to deal with the invasion of the city. An internal disciplinary committee will review the case at a later time to uphold or overturn the measure.

Melchor León and Sebastián Guerrero are two of the 25 elected members that currently form part of the Assembly of Ceuta, the autonomous exclave’s local legislature led by the city’s President, Juan Jesús Vivas of the center-right People’s Party (PP). León and Guerrero were two of the PSOE’s three lawmakers in the legislature alongside Hanan Ahmed, who is now the socialist party’s only member in the legislature.

Spanish outlets detailed that although the two men were part of the ruling socialist party led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, both León and Guerrero have been highly critical of the Sánchez government’s response to the migrant invasion of the city.

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The two lawmakers have broken through party lines to support the local center-right government’s measures in favor of Ceuta as the ailing exclave continues to suffer through the consequences left by the chaotic late July events.

Most notably, León, who is the current First Vice President of the Ceuta Assembly, reportedly called for the resignation of Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska during an August rally in Ceuta. In the same rally, both León and Guerrero reportedly demanded that the government declared a state of national emergency to face the invasion of the exclave — no such measure was taken by the socialist central government.

At the time, León affirmed that his criticisms of the government did not meant that he was resigning from his socialist convictions, but rather, that he was placing the interests of Ceuta above the Spanish socialist party. Most notably, the legislator recently affirmed that he has no intention of voting for Pedro Sánchez in the upcoming November 29 snap elections due to the “disastrous handling of the serious invasion we are facing.”

El Faro de Ceuta reports that the PSOE notified both men of their expulsion from the party between Tuesday and Wednesday. According to El Faro and other Spanish outlets, the socialist party justified the expulsion of León and Guerrero is in response to both lawmakers voting in favor to approve a new 2027 budget proposal for Ceuta presented by the city’s center-right government. The PSOE reportedly affirmed that both men broke the party’s “voting discipline” through their actions.

The PSOE reportedly noted the “seriousness” of the men’s actions in the expulsion notes “due to the damage caused to the PSOE’s image” after the vote was reported in the media. The expulsion from the socialist party, however, does not leave the two men out of their democratically-elected positions at the Ceuta Assembly.

The budget was preliminarily approved during a parliamentary session on November 10. Hanan Ahmed, who is now the PSOE’s last remaining member at the Ceuta Assembly, reportedly abstained from voting.

A week before the vote, Ceuta’s government defined the proposal as a “war budget” that contains key allocations to help face the consequences of the ongoing migrant invasion of the city. Kissy Chandiramani, Ceuta’s Councillor of Finance, reportedly insisted last week that the city cannot have a budget in 2027 that does not factor the invasion and territorial integrity crisis that has altered the lives of the city’s residents.

Melchor León released a statement through his official Facebook page. The lawmaker stated stated that although he was notified of his expulsion on Wednesday, the document itself is dated “October 6,” long before the budget vote took place. He described the claimed justification for his removal as “yet another lie.”

León affirmed he believes his removal from the party is “a response to my criticism of the Spanish government’s disastrous management, my defense of the rights and safety of the people of Ceuta,” and his demand that the “full truth be revealed” about what happened during the late July invasion.

“I have also denounced the authoritarian drift of the national PSOE, which, in my view, is replacing debate and freedom of expression with the suppression and expulsion of critical voices,” the text read.

“I will not renounce my principles or remain silent. My commitment is to Ceuta and its citizens, above any political party affiliation,” he continued.

Speaking to Antena 3 on Wednesday night, León said he hopes the PSOE’s ethics committee rules in his favor and that the socialist party “does not become a dictatorship like the one Pedro Sánchez wants to achieve.”