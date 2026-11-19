Islam is destined to be the largest religion in the world by 2035 with its followers projected to far outnumber Christians. Religious and ethnographic dominance by Muslims is being driven by a markedly higher birth rate, a Pew Research Centre study released Wednesday sets out.

The change in global Muslim adherents comes as the world’s population has exploded over the past century while the proportion of people who adhere to Christianity has barely budged.

The Daily Telegraph reports the fertility rate for Muslims between 2020 and last year was 3.1 children per woman and is driving the growth compared with 2.5 for Christians over the same period.

Pew, which has been publishing reports on religious demography for 25 years, said the average fertility rate among all other women was 1.6 – considerably below the 2.1 rate considered necessary for each generation to replace the one before, the outlet notes.

“It’s the babies,” Conrad Hackett, a senior demographer at Pew told the newspaper.

He specified conversion and other ways of changing religious identity were much less significant factors in Islam’s growth than the birth rate. The outlet records that Pew estimates:

[…] the U.S. will no longer have a Christian majority within 40 years. In Canada, Christians are expected to drop below 50 per cent by 2030. This is largely because of an increase in the number of people with no religious affiliation, a demographic that is projected to account for 41 per cent of the U.S. population and outnumber Christians in Canada by 2070. According to Pew’s latest estimates, there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims worldwide in 2020, which is predicted to rise to 2.52 and 2.57 billion respectively by 2035.

That is sooner than researchers had previously expected.

AP reports Christians now account for 62 percent of U.S. adults, according to Pew and will fall below 50 percent by 2065.

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Similar changes are seen with other religions globally.

Although Hindus and Jews are growing in absolute numbers, they are projected to decline as a percentage of the global population as the latter keeps growing, Pew said.

It forecasts Buddhists would shrink both in number and as a portion of the world’s population, in part due to expected declines in the overall populations of China, South Korea and Japan.

Read the full Pew Research Center study titled ‘The Future of the Global Muslim Population” here