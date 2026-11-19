The ongoing wave of tech outages appears to be primarily centered on botched upgrades rushed out to secure AI-located vulnerabilities.

Experts said fears of cyberattacks reflect heightened concern over AI-enabled hacking, though the FBI said its Artex warning was unrelated to the outages.

Software patches can produce unexpected results, as organizations contend with more security flaws and updates; experts said the default assumption should be an outage, not an attack.

A string of major outages across banking, air travel, and tech this past week sent anxious users searching for someone to blame, but the companies involved say the culprit was bad software updates, not hackers. In many cases, rushing to plug holes discovered by AI constributed to the failures.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the trouble started last Thursday, when more than 450 million Microsoft 365 users found themselves unable to send or receive email. By Friday the 13th, air travel across the country had ground to a halt after the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop, and the HR software company Workday went down too. The disruptions kept coming Monday, when Chase banking services stopped working and United Airlines lost the tools it uses to communicate with pilots. On Tuesday, the National Security Agency’s internal network crashed, and Apple suffered its own outage.

“The last 36 hours has been hysteria,” said Doug Madory, head of internet analysis at the technology company Infoblox, on Tuesday.

Every one of those organizations (Microsoft, the FAA, Chase, the NSA, Workday, Apple and United among them) has said the outages were not the result of hacking. In most cases, they point to a system upgrade gone wrong. Some of these upgrades are related to a rush to fix vulnerabilities located by AI.

Iain Mulholland, Salesforce’s chief information security officer and a former British Army officer, said a friend asked him on Tuesday whether she needed to change all her passwords. His advice: “calm down and carry on.” Mulholland said the instinct to suspect a cyberattack isn’t surprising given the current climate. “There’s been so much reporting of the impending AI apocalypse, and then when ordinary people see systems going offline, they immediately jump to the conclusion that it’s cyber, even if it’s not,” he said.

That climate has been building for months. About two months ago, tech executives warned of what some called an AI apocalypse, including Dario Amodei, head of the AI company Anthropic, who cautioned that rogue AI systems could take down the internet. Cybersecurity commentators have taken to calling the past month “Black October,” pointing to what they describe as an unprecedented wave of intrusions, many of them fueled by a new AI hacking tool called Artex. Last month refrigerators across Europe were shut down in another Iran-linked incident.

On Friday, the same day the FAA issued its ground stop, the FBI warned that Artex was being widely used by hackers to speed up their attacks. But on Tuesday, an FBI spokesman said that alert had nothing to do with the week’s outages.

Anne Neuberger, a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz and a former White House deputy national security adviser, said two separate problems are colliding. “We have two sets of things. We have systems like the FAA systems, which are known to be ancient and really need an upgrade,” she said. “In addition to that, we have this whole set of AI attackers that are able to find vulnerabilities in code.”

Neuberger said the mechanics of software patching help explain why upgrades so often go sideways. “Patches are essentially changes to code. In some cases, you get unexpected outcomes,” she said.

Breitbart News will continue to report on fresh outages and what organizations like Microsoft say about their service failures.

Read more at the Wall Street Journal here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.