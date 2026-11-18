Marvel’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day star Mark Ruffalo is already ripping Senate Democrats for what he says is Democrat leadership bending to the will of Republicans and giving President Trump more power over a “horrific” AI data centers and ICE funding bill.

Ruffalo posted a video to his Instagram account, blaming Democrats for giving away the store before even taking control of Congress, even as so many Democrats are still celebrating their big midterm wins.

“Urgent! Happening now: Senate Democrats are on the verge of passing a horrific bill that will fast-track AI data centers and ICE camps while gutting Native American rights, Tribal sovereignty, and environmental laws like the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act,” Ruffalo wrote on his Instagram page.

“I’m sorry to have to do this,” the Hulk actor said in the video. “but while many of the Democrats are still celebrating the big blue wave, Democrats in the Unites States Senate are on the verge of handing Trump, Republicans, and the fossil fuel industry a major legislative win by passing a bill that would fast track AI data centers, pipelines, mines, power plants, and ICE camps, while sacrificing our clean water, tribal rights, public lands, and endangered species.”

Ruffalo posted a video to his Instagram account, blaming Democrats for giving away the store before even taking control of Congress, even as so many Democrats are still celebrating their big midterm wins.

“Urgent! Happening now: Senate Democrats are on the verge of passing a horrific bill that will fast-track AI data centers and ICE camps while gutting Native American rights, Tribal sovereignty, and environmental laws like the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act,” Ruffalo wrote on his Instagram page.

“I’m sorry to have to do this,” the Hulk actor said in the video. “but while many of the Democrats are still celebrating the big blue wave, Democrats in the Unites States Senate are on the verge of handing Trump, Republicans, and the fossil fuel industry a major legislative win by passing a bill that would fast track AI data centers, pipelines, mines, power plants, and ICE camps, while sacrificing our clean water, tribal rights, public lands, and endangered species.”

In his post, Ruffalo added, “The cynically titled bill, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, would give Trump more power to, as he says, “build more pipelines, mines, and power plants faster than ever before.” If this bill passes, it will be the most severe and devastating rollback of environmental laws in American history.”

He went on, telling his followers, “What’s crazy is that Chuck Schumer and many Senate Democrats are supporting this, after the country just overwhelmingly rejected Trump! The worst part is this bill actually gives Trump more power than he already has. Why are Senate Democrats supporting Trump and ignoring the mandate they received this election to topple Trump’s agenda?”

The far left actor is urging his fans to contact their legislators to stop S.5653 from making any more progress.

The bill aims to curb permitting abuse that has caused federal reviews of business applications. The Bipartisan Policy Center recently explained that, “Reviews that once were completed in weeks or months now take years or decades. And delays on heavily polluting projects now also hold up and block clean energy technologies and conservation projects. But even with this new understanding, reforms have proven controversial and a bipartisan deal has been elusive.”

The organization adds:

Reform attempts have been made before, with legislation introduced in both the House and Senate. This introduction marks a unique steppingstone toward reform being signed into law as the package comprehensively addresses almost all aspects of our nation’s permitting process. These senators worked for more than a year, negotiating in good faith and compromising on a bill that makes meaningful reforms, not merely nibbling around the edges. The 494-page bill, however, is quite long, dense, and hard to understand. This explainer aims to put the proposed changes in context compared to the status quo. This explainer was updated on Sunday, November 8, 2026, to reflect the Senate’s manager’s amendment, released on Saturday, November 7, 2026. We expect the Senate to take a cloture vote on the motion to proceed on Monday, November 9, 2026. We will continue to update this explainer as the legislation advances through Congress.

Oregon Democrat Senator Ron Wyden told the New York Times that he does not support the bill.

“I cannot support a bill that relies on a handshake promise from the same administration that’s spent the last two years waging a war on new clean energy projects to hold up its end of the bargain, and continues to do so even after negotiating the reform proposal,” he said.

Still, the bill has wide bipartisan support and on November 18, it earned a vote of 65-31 in the Senate. Twenty-one members of the Democrat caucus voted in favor of the bill, including Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mike Lee (R-UT), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Sheldon Whitehouse (RI), John Fetterman (PA), Jon Ossoff (GA), and Raphael Warnock (GA), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). Democrat Sen. leader Chuck Schumer (NY) also voted in favor of the bill.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston

In his post, Ruffalo added, “The cynically titled bill, the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act, would give Trump more power to, as he says, “build more pipelines, mines, and power plants faster than ever before.” If this bill passes, it will be the most severe and devastating rollback of environmental laws in American history.”

He went on, telling his followers, “What’s crazy is that Chuck Schumer and many Senate Democrats are supporting this, after the country just overwhelmingly rejected Trump! The worst part is this bill actually gives Trump more power than he already has. Why are Senate Democrats supporting Trump and ignoring the mandate they received this election to topple Trump’s agenda?”

The far left actor is urging his fans to contact their legislators to stop S.5653 from making any more progress.

The bill aims to curb permitting abuse that has caused federal reviews of business applications. The Bipartisan Policy Center recently explained that, “Reviews that once were completed in weeks or months now take years or decades. And delays on heavily polluting projects now also hold up and block clean energy technologies and conservation projects. But even with this new understanding, reforms have proven controversial and a bipartisan deal has been elusive.”

The organization adds:

Reform attempts have been made before, with legislation introduced in both the House and Senate. This introduction marks a unique steppingstone toward reform being signed into law as the package comprehensively addresses almost all aspects of our nation’s permitting process. These senators worked for more than a year, negotiating in good faith and compromising on a bill that makes meaningful reforms, not merely nibbling around the edges. The 494-page bill, however, is quite long, dense, and hard to understand. This explainer aims to put the proposed changes in context compared to the status quo. This explainer was updated on Sunday, November 8, 2026, to reflect the Senate’s manager’s amendment, released on Saturday, November 7, 2026. We expect the Senate to take a cloture vote on the motion to proceed on Monday, November 9, 2026. We will continue to update this explainer as the legislation advances through Congress.

Oregon Democrat Senator Ron Wyden told the New York Times that he does not support the bill.

“I cannot support a bill that relies on a handshake promise from the same administration that’s spent the last two years waging a war on new clean energy projects to hold up its end of the bargain, and continues to do so even after negotiating the reform proposal,” he said.

Still, the bill has wide bipartisan support and on November 18, it earned a vote of 65-31 in the Senate. Twenty-one members of the Democrat caucus voted in favor of the bill, including Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Mike Lee (R-UT), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Sheldon Whitehouse (RI), John Fetterman (PA), Jon Ossoff (GA), and Raphael Warnock (GA), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI). Democrat Sen. leader Chuck Schumer (NY) also voted in favor of the bill.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston