Social Democrat Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen rejected multiculturalism in which “all cultures are equalised”.

Frederiksen said that she will seek to preserve the Danish ethnicity’s place in Denmark, rather than engaging with “population replacement”.

The liberal leader was among five EU nations to sign a deportation hub agreement with Rwanda this week.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has broken the taboo among Western liberals of discussing the demographic replacement of European peoples in their homelands, declaring herself an opponent of the multicultural project and on the side of preserving the ethnic character of her nation.

While many liberals in the West claim that the “Great Replacement” is a mere conspiracy theory, there appears to be a growing recognition of the phenomenon in mainland Europe, including from left-wing Social Democrat Mette Frederiksen.

Frederiksen, who has forged a ‘third-way’ political path in Europe of embracing generous social spending while limiting immigration, told Copenhagen’s BT newspaper this week that she is “not in favour of population replacement”.

“I am not in favour of a multicultural society where cultures are equalised,” the liberal leader said. “I am a European, a Dane and a resident of Aalborg. And I am not in favour of a large population change either. I believe that there should be a strong majority culture.”

“I want a Denmark that is Danish. And I completely stand by that,” Frederiksen declared.

While many on the left in Western countries have embraced a tacit alliance with Islamic immigrant groups, the Danish prime minister added that she is concerned about immigration from the Middle East and North Africa over the “culture of dominance” in such societies, in which women are treated as second-class citizens and homosexuals are persecuted, while Islam is promoted above the law.

Although she said that some may bring positive contributions, it does not change the overall picture of immigration from Islamic countries.

“That culture of dominance, it’s dangerous. And I say that as a social democrat, as a woman, as a Dane – but also as prime minister of a country where a culture of dominance is not compatible with the way we have built a society,” Frederiksen said.

The Social Democrat government in Denmark has long bucked the overall trend of mass migration into Europe, with Frederiksen imposing restrictions on asylum in 2019, broadly resulting in refugees being treated as temporary residents, rather than on the path to citizenship as many neighbouring countries have allowed.

Copenhagen has also been novel in limiting chain migration, in which one migrant or asylum seeker brings multiple family members on visas into the country. This has been one of the largest drivers of mass and often unskilled migration into Europe.

Meanwhile, the Frederiksen government has also sought to limit the impacts of the immigration it does allow, introducing the Parallel Society Act, which allows for the break-up of ghettos, which are determined as areas in which a high proportion of residents hail from non-Western nations.

This week, Denmark also joined Austria, Germany, Greece, and the Netherlands in signing an agreement with Rwanda to open up a deportation hub in the African nation, which will allow for the immediate removal of illegal migrants from Europe, rather than allowing them to remain in the country while their often bogus asylum claims are processed.

The move comes as a top demographer in the United Kingdom — which abandoned plans for a similar Rwanda scheme after the left-wing Labour Party came into power in 2024 — has forecast that the native British population is on course to become a minority in their own country by the 2060s and potentially decline by as much as 75 per cent over the next 50 years.

Recent projections in France have painted a similar picture, with the Paris-based Immigration and Demography Observatory (OID) predicting that if migration levels remain at their current pace, the native French population will become a minority in their homeland by 2050.

While both studies said that such outcomes could be avoided through measures such as increasing native birthrates and limiting immigration, this would likely require an open and frank debate on the issue. However, some, such as the leftist mayor of the multicultural Parisian suburb of Trappes, Ali Rabeh, said last month that those who even discuss the concept of the Great Replacement should face criminal prosecution.