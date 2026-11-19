The following content is sponsored by The Oxford Club.

Every few years, the experts line up to tell you America is finished.

On the night Trump won in 2016, liberal New York Times star Paul Krugman wrote that if you’re asking when the markets will recover, the “answer is never.”

The Dow has nearly tripled since.

In 2017, Nancy Pelosi looked at Trump’s tax bill and said, “This is Armageddon.”

Less than a year later, unemployment hit its lowest point since 1969.

And in 2022, Larry Summers, Bill Clinton’s Treasury Secretary and Barack Obama’s top economic adviser, said we needed “five years of unemployment above 5%” to beat inflation.

Instead, inflation fell from 9.1% to under 4%, and unemployment never even hit 5%.

Dr. Mark Skousen has been covering the markets for 46 years, without missing a single beat.

They call him “America’s Economist,” and he’s a direct descendant of Benjamin Franklin.

But here’s what I find fascinating. Each time the so-called experts got it wrong, the people who listened to Skousen got a head start.

He Called Black Monday

October 19, 1987, happened to be his birthday.

It also happened to be the worst day in the history of Wall Street.

The Dow fell 22.6%, and the party broke up early because the stockbrokers in the room had margin calls to deal with.

Yet Skousen wasn’t sweating, because a few weeks earlier, he had told his readers to “sell all stocks.”

Then, it happened again.

He Called the ’95 Tech Boom

In 1995, Newsweek ran a story called “The Internet? Bah!”

Mark told anyone who would listen:

“The Nasdaq will double, then double again.”

He turned out to be too conservative, because it rose more than 700% between 1995 and 2000.

While Newsweek was laughing, Americans working out of garages were building the companies that changed the world.

And as if that’s not enough…

He Called the 2009 Bottom

In February 2009, Newsweek was at it again, and this time their cover said “We Are All Socialists Now.”

Perhaps wishful thinking on their part?

Banks were failing, stocks were in free fall, and the left was eagerly writing the obituary of American capitalism.

So what did Mark do?

In March 2009, the exact month stocks hit rock bottom, he told investors it was time to get back in.

The Nasdaq went on to soar nearly eightfold over the next five years.

So much for socialism.

Now He’s Betting Big on America

Today the crash crowd is back, and it’s louder than ever.

Elizabeth Warren is out warning of an AI collapse, and every night the news tells you we’re $40 trillion in debt with wars raging around the world.

Skousen says they’re dead wrong again.

Turns out that American businesses are spending money at a pace we haven’t seen in years, on new factories, new equipment, and new data centers.

Business spending jumped an astonishing 13.8% in a recent quarter.

Skousen is one of the few people who have connected the dots.

And even the president has taken notice.

Donald Trump shared Mark’s recent Wall Street Journal article with millions of followers, and Larry Kudlow praised his thinking on Fox Business.

But here’s something they left out:

America minted 440,000 new millionaires last year, which is more than 1,200 a day and almost half of all the new millionaires on Earth.

As Skousen put it, “if you want to get rich, move to America.”

He believes stocks could double from here… maybe triple… by 2029.

All thanks to something he calls “the most dangerous boom in history.”

Recently we sat down with Dr. Skousen to get the full story, including what this could mean for America… the financial markets… and investors in the years ahead.