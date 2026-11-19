On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said he “Absolutely” won’t rule out shutting down the government if it defunds the war in Iran.

Host Kristen Welker asked, “Let’s talk about the war with Iran. You say ending it needs to be a priority. Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) says Democrats should actually refuse funding for the war, even if it means shutting down the government. Would you support that, would you support shutting down the government if it meant defunding the war with Iran?”

Gallego answered, “Well, we have to actually make sure that it actually does that. Because we don’t — I think one of the things we have to understand is how can we stop it — how can we bring this war to an end? And shutting down the government may not actually stop that. That may actually just mean you’re just stopping the rest of the government, but the war still gets funded because the president has a lot of power. But I’m willing to look at any possibility, including that, as long as it stops this illegal, immoral war.”

Welker followed up, “So you don’t rule out shutting down the government as long as you’re convinced that it would actually limit the president’s ability to move forward?”

Gallego answered, “Absolutely. And, again, you need to understand the full consequences of that. If shutting down the government does give the power — the president more power for him to shift around more money just to keep us in the war, then we’re kind of going against the purpose of this.”

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