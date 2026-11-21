Over nine in ten voters in the village of Barnham backed a petition to leave the UK over plans by the government to potentially use a nearby former military site to house nearly a thousand migrants.

The move comes as the government is seeking to distribute illegals and asylum seekers into rural areas of the country as it looks to end the use of hotels to house migrants.

Barnham is the second village since September to vote in favour of leaving the United Kingdom over the issue.

A second village has voted to secede from the United Kingdom over the left-wing Labour government’s scheme to distribute alleged asylum seekers in rural areas of the country to reduce the number of hotels commandeered for housing migrants.

In response to plans to potentially house up to 930 mostly young male asylum seekers — many of whom likely entered the country illegally — at a former Royal Air Force site outside the village of Barnham in the south of England, residents of the village voted overwhelmingly on Saturday to secede from the nation, in a non-binding, symbolic referendum.

The ballot asked: “Do you support the petition to the Crown requesting that the village of Barnham seeks to become an independent, self-governing Crown Dependency, thereby placing the community outside Home Office’s planning control?”

According to the BBC, 94 per cent of those who voted on Saturday — 257 people — backed the protest petition to leave the United Kingdom, compared to just 16 who voted to remain.

One woman, who lived in the village for 20 years, said that she had voted in favour of the measure because she was “concerned – like the rest of the village”.

I’m mainly concerned about all these young men with nothing to do,” she said. “My neighbours with kiddies are worried to death, and I understand that, but the government isn’t listening, that’s what annoys me, but you just have to keep battling.”

Another man said that he backed the vote because the village had “not been consulted by the government whatsoever and the government will just vote it through without consulting the local community.”

The vote in Barnham is the second such motion in as many months, with the village of Piddington in Oxfordshire also voting in September to “secede from the UK and pursue self-determination” as a result of plans to establish a camp for 1,256 male migrants in their midst. The vote in Piddington was also overwhelmingly in favour, with 92 per cent of the 312 votes cast backing a withdrawal from the UK over the issue.

The left-wing government has previously stated its desire to share the burden of its mass migration agenda into rural regions of the country, rather than the similarly controversial Tory-era scheme to house illegals in hotels in towns and cities across the country.

The scheme sparked nationwide protests last summer following a spate of high-profile sexual assault cases involving hotel migrants and local residents, including underage girls.

While the Home Office has insisted that it would prioritise the safety of local residents, it is unclear how it would do so, with the migrants being free to roam the local areas rather than being confined to the camps.

The decision to house illegals in converted military bases came after the government withdrew from the Conservative government-negotiated agreement with the African nation of Rwanda to open up a deportation hub where illegal migrants could have their asylum claims processed offshore rather than being allowed to remain on British soil.

The move—which former PM Sir Keir Starmer made on his first day in office in 2024—has faced renewed criticism, as five European nations, including Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, and the Netherlands, signed a similar agreement with Rwanda to house illegal migrants rather than allowing them to remain in Europe.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has said that it would look to sign deals with countries like Rwanda or El Salvador to host deportation hubs. The party has also signed an agreement with Marine Le Pen’s National Rally in France, committing to the immediate pushback of illegal migrant boats to French beaches rather than the current system of escorting migrants to British shores across the English Channel.