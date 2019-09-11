‘Angry’ Nancy Pelosi to Reporter: Ask Mitch McConnell Why He Hasn’t Acted on Guns

Wednesday on Capitol Hill, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) got testy with a reporter for asking whether she regretted not calling the House back from summer recess to work on the gun violence issue.

Pelosi said, “No, absolutely not. We did our jobs. The Senate was supposed to come back. Why don’t you all get that straight? The Senate did not come back to pass the bill.”

She continued, “I’m getting very angry about the silliness of these questions,” an animated Pelosi continued, adding “Lives are at stake. Senator McConnell is standing in the way. We passed our bill in February. Members had events all over the country to ask him to bring up the bill.”

She added, “Don’t ask me what we haven’t done. We have done it. If you are annoyed with my impatience, it’s because people are dying because Senator McConnell hasn’t acted. Why don’t you go ask him if he has any regrets for all the people who died because he hasn’t acted?”

