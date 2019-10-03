Pelosi: ‘The Re-Election of Donald Trump Would Do Irreparable Damage to the United States’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in an interview Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America” said that Donald Trump’s re-election “would do irreparable damage to the United States.”

Pelosi said, “Let me just say this, just because the Senate may not have the courage to recognize the president’s violation of the Constitution doesn’t mean that they’re off scot-free. We have to have a very compelling case as we go forward for the American people and for the Senate. So, again, outcomes in election have nothing —I solemnly swear to uphold the Constitution as long as it doesn’t make a difference in the election. That’s not the oath we take. We’re there to keep the republic or we’re there to play politics with impeachment and that’s not what we’re doing. Facts are there. And we are proceeding to get further evidence as we go forward and it doesn’t hinge on whether Mitch McConnell has the guts to really do what the Constitution requires or what the impact is on the election.”

She added, “I will say this, having said all that, separate from that, the re-election of Donald Trump would do irreparable damage to the United States. We have some serious repair and healing to do in our country for what he has done so far. I’m not sure that —two terms it might be irreparable.”

