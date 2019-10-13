Bernie Sanders: ‘The Difference Between Trump and Me Is He Lies’

On Sunday’s broadcast of ABC’s “This Week,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said the difference between himself and President Donald Trump was “he lies.”

On Trump’s decision to pull out of Syria, Sanders said, “It sends a message to the entire world — you cannot trust the United States of America anymore, in foreign affairs. It doesn’t matter what the President says because tomorrow he may reverse himself.”

When asked about Trump echoing Sanders’ calls to withdraw from endless wars, Sanders said, “The difference between Trump and me is he lies. I don’t.”

He continued, “You don’t turn your back on an ally that lost 11,000 troops fighting against terrorism through a tweet and a discussion with Erdogan.”

