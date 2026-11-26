Storms across the United States have caused some trouble on Thanksgiving Day when families gather to celebrate the holiday.

The storms have threatened the east and west coasts and the Midwest after Florida endured soaking rains, and the coastal storm was expected to hit the Northeast on Thursday and Friday, Fox Weather reported.

“The Northeast is expected to face major disruptions as a powerful storm brings heavy rain, damaging winds, and coastal flooding to the region,” the outlet said, noting rain was expected to fall on cities including Washington, DC, and New York City.

Indeed, Macy’s announced its 100th Thanksgiving Day Parade was being postponed until Saturday due to the severe weather, per Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, a major winter storm over the Midwest prompted reports of snow in Missouri.

The Weather Channel reported, “Up to 10 inches of snow has been reported in Perryville, Missouri. St. Louis officially tallied 7.3 inches of snow Wednesday into early Thursday, before it changed to rain. That’s the city’s second snowiest Thanksgiving holiday event, slightly behind 1980’s 7.7 inch storm.”

Storms have been moving along the west coast and were expected to continue in the coming days, per AccuWeather:

The stormy weather the West has endured since the second week of the month will persist through the Thanksgiving holiday and even beyond, with travel-disrupting rain, snow and wind slated to continue coming in waves, according to AccuWeather experts. An active storm track known as an atmospheric river, buoyed by abundant Pacific moisture and reminiscent of an early-season El Niño pattern, will be responsible for rounds of storms moving ashore along the West Coast this week.

The brisk weather has threatened to disrupt travel, and airline passengers were told to expect delays and cancellations, USA Today reported Thursday. The outlet said about 350 flights were cancelled early Thursday, but that number was expected to increase.

In addition, over 250,000 Americans reportedly experienced power outages Thanksgiving morning amid the storms, per WNKY.