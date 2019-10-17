Pelosi Suggests Recorded Meetings — Trump Has ‘No Fidelity to Fact’

On Thursday at her weekly press briefing, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) suggested meetings with President Donald Trump should be recorded because he has “no fidelity to fact.”

When asked about the picture released by the White House of her standing in the meeting, Pelosi said, “I think it would be interesting, you tell me, if we could have a recording of what goes on in those offices because they come out and say ‘Oh this happened, and that happened,’ and you are like ‘We must have been at two different meetings because that didn’t happen.'”

She added, “No fidelity to fact, but it’s true that’s what they said. It’s true that’s what they said. At that moment, I was probably saying all roads lead to Putin.”

