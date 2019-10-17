Scarborough Reacts to Trump, Pelosi Meeting: ‘A Dark, Dark Day for America’

During Thursday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC, host Joe Scarborough shared his reaction to the contentious White House meeting between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) that resulted in Democrats abandoning the meeting and the fallout from it.

Scarborough described it as “a dark, dark day for America,” adding Trump is “scared” and becoming increasingly “isolated” in the GOP.

“You just look at the president’s tweets and you hear what he said yesterday,” Scarborough stated. “This is a man who is isolated and by himself. The Pentagon disagrees with him, the State Department disagrees with him, Republicans disagree with him. In fact, an overwhelming majority of Republicans disagree with him.”

He later lamented, “A dark, dark day for America at home and with our allies. And unfortunately, our enemies, the message we send to our enemies that we are weak, that we capitulate, that Donald Trump is scared, that he’s a frightened man, that he will always surrender. He is the head of the surrender caucus. But that caucus keeps getting smaller by the day. He is a man alone.”

