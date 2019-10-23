Watch: Mo Brooks Slams ‘Sham’ Impeachment Process on CNN — ‘The Opening Statement Doesn’t Make Any Difference!’

Wednesday, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) delivered a fiery interview with CNN’s Manu Raju over the latest impeachment inquiry hearings involving acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor.

Raju asked Brooks on Capitol Hill about the opening statement, but Brooks interrupted saying the opening statement “doesn’t make any difference” and the whole process is a “sham.”

“The opening statement doesn’t make any difference!” Brooks exclaimed. “You should not be relying on it! If you were in a court of law would you rely on the opening statement of an attorney or the first witness called? Or would you have cross-examination?”

“I’m asking about the substance of what he said,” Raju interrupted.

Brooks replied, “We don’t know whether what he said is true or not because of the sham process that’s being used.”

