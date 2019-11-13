Jordan: Impeachment Hearing ‘a Good Day’ for Trump

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated that the first public impeachment hearing ended up being “a good day for the facts and a good day for the president of the United States.”

Jordan said, “The transcript speaks for itself. … The two guys on the call have both been very clear, no pressure, no pushing, no linkage to investigations, both President Zelensky and President Trump have said, and of course, President Zelensky didn’t pledge to do any investigations prior to the aid being released, and the Ukrainians didn’t know that the aid was even on hold at the time of the call. Their two — their first two witnesses, neither one of them’s ever talked to the president, talked to Chief of Staff Mulvaney, or talked with Mayor Giuliani. And as I said with Ambassador Taylor, he had three meetings with President Zelensky, and all three of those meetings, never once did this idea of linking security assistance dollars to an investigation ever come up. And of course, we know what President Zelensky said, no pledge, no promise, no starting of any investigations prior to the aid being released. So, again, I think this is a sad chapter for the country, but, frankly, a good day for the facts and a good day for the president of the United States.”

