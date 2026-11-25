The restaurant chain Denny’s has broken its silence on the Jensen Huang controversy, announcing that a plaque dedicated to the Nvidia CEO will remain at one of its diners.

The famed restaurant chain said on Wednesday that it still holds Jensen Huang in high regard as one of the company’s most-prized alum.

“Some things you just don’t take off the menu. Jensen Huang is one of them. Long before NVIDIA changed the world, Jensen was washing dishes and serving guests at Denny’s. Years later, he and his co-founders sat down over coffee in one of our booths to talk through the idea that became NVIDIA,” the company said in a statement. “We couldn’t be prouder of the history we share. On the morning of November 10, we wrote to NVIDIA’s communications team: ‘Jensen is part of our history, and we are part of his.'”

Following Huang’s resignation from Nvidia, the company said that a memorial plaque dedicated to him had been wrongly taken down.

“On Friday, November 13, we learned the plaque marking that booth had come down. We put the plaque right back up where it belongs. The plaque marks what happened in that booth. But our history with Jensen goes back much further, to the dishes he washed, the guests he served and the work he still talks about with pride,” the statement continued.

“Think about all the people who’ve washed dishes in America’s Diner over the years. Every one of them matters to us. One of them went on to change the world, and he still remembers what he learned at the sink. How many diners get to say Jensen Huang calls them his first alma mater? We don’t take that lightly. Jensen, your booth is waiting and the coffee’s on. We’re always open, 24/7,” it concluded.

Earlier this week, Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO of Nvidia amid allegations of an affair with a Chinese spy and affairs with subordinates.

“Nvidia’s board said its vote was unanimous and that a series of discussions with Huang left it satisfied with his ‘candor and ability to lead NVIDIA,’” Breitbart News reported on Monday. “Directors said the U.S. government weighed in at senior levels and that they see no security risk in his return. The board’s investigation into the reported foreign intelligence effort, run by a committee of independent directors, will proceed to its conclusion.”

“Huang said in a statement earlier Monday that he was honored to return and takes the role back ‘with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,’” the report added. “Colette Kress, who ran the company as interim chief executive after his exit, continues as chief financial officer.”