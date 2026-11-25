Sen.-elect Troy Jackson (D-ME), a longtime skeptic of Senate Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), announced Wednesday that he will vote for Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) in the upcoming Senate Democrat leadership election, citing their shared support for eliminating the filibuster, passing Medicare for All, and increasing the minimum wage.

Jackson, who defeated longtime Republican Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in the November midterm elections, announced his decision in a November 25 statement ahead of the December 1 secret ballot to determine who will lead Democrats’ incoming 56-seat Senate majority.

“I’ve talked with Mainers about what they need from the Senate, and I believe it’s time for a change in leadership. I’ll be voting for Senator Van Hollen. When we spoke, I told him Maine needs a seat at the table when the caucus decides what gets funded and what we’re going to fight for. I was impressed by his vision for the caucus, and I came away confident he’ll take Maine’s priorities seriously,” Jackson stated.

“From one end of Maine to the other, I heard the same thing. People are working harder, falling further behind, and getting tired of being told to wait. Senator Van Hollen and I agree that it’s time to end the filibuster, pass Medicare for All, and give working people a raise by increasing the minimum wage. I want a leader who’ll bring those fights to the floor,” he continued.

“Mainers voted for change in November, and they ought to get it. Whoever leads this caucus, I’ll fight like hell to make sure the Senate takes on the problems Mainers sent me to Washington to solve,” Jackson concluded.

Jackson’s endorsement comes as an Economist/YouGov poll conducted November 20–23 found that Democrats surveyed preferred Van Hollen over Schumer by 21 percentage points, 40 percent to 19 percent, while 2024 Kamala Harris voters surveyed favored the Maryland Democrat by 30 points, 48 percent to 18 percent. During a Sunday appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press, Van Hollen expressed confidence that he could secure the 28 votes needed to defeat Schumer, citing the endorsement of Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI). “We’re north of 15 and momentum is in our direction,” he said. During a November 15 appearance on ABC’s This Week, Van Hollen accused Schumer’s team of spreading “misinformation” and “trying to instill fear in people who may say that they’re going to support me as a new leader.”

Approximately 35 Hollywood figures, including Jane Fonda and Robert De Niro, have also signed a letter urging Senate Democrats to replace Schumer, according to a New York Times report covered by Breitbart News Tuesday. Comedian Jon Stewart and Marvel actor Mark Ruffalo have notably advocated a leadership change. Ruffalo subsequently faced accusations of antisemitism after calling for leadership that followed “the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties,” defending his remarks by citing Schumer’s 2018 AIPAC speech and calling for the consistent enforcement of domestic and international law.

Jackson, a former Maine Senate president and majority leader, defeated Collins in the November 3 election, denying the Republican a sixth term. NBC News projections showed Jackson leading Collins 52.6 percent to 47.3 percent when she reportedly called to concede. “I called Troy Jackson tonight to congratulate him and to assure him that my staff and I will work to ensure a smooth transition,” Collins stated, according to Punchbowl News senior congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio.

Democrats backed Jackson after their initial candidate, Graham Platner, who faced scrutiny over a Nazi tattoo, exited the race following allegations of sexual misconduct and rape. Jackson’s campaign also faced scrutiny over allegations that his longtime partner is his second cousin.

Former Sen. Joe Manchin (I-WV), who supported Collins’ reelection campaign, argued during an October appearance on NewsNation’s The Hill that Jackson’s decision to campaign alongside prominent progressives reflected how he would govern. “Bernie and AOC and Elizabeth, I doubt they ever knew the other opponent, Susan’s opponent, up there. And they come from the far left of the Democratic Party,” Manchin said, adding that the people a candidate chooses to campaign alongside indicate “where you’re going to go and how you’re going to vote and represent your state.”