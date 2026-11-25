Federal investigators claim repeatedly in recent court filings that Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) real name is “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” the same last name as her ex-husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. Allegations have circulated for years that Ahmed Nur Said Elmi is Omar’s biological brother.

The court filings, made public on Wednesday, state “… Those violations involving Ilhan Nur Said Elmi a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar…”

Federal investigator’s insistence on referring to Omar as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi” renews allegations that the congresswoman was, at one point, married to her brother.

Another filing from last month, signed by United States Attorney Jeanine Pirro, also referred to Omar as “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.” The congresswoman subsquently denied that it is her real name.

“My name is Ilhan Abdullahi Omar,” the Somalia-born congresswoman told local media.

In an interview with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes last month, Omar was asked if she was related to her ex-husband. Omar responded, “Not to my knowledge,” a reply that went viral online.

After the MS NOW interview, Fox News Digital published a report that Omar’s real name is “Ilhan Nur Said Elmi,” according to federal officials involved in the immigration investigation into her.

Omar’s Washington, DC, home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents in October, who took 17 items from the congresswoman’s home. Reports have stated that agents were able to nab DNA from Omar before the raid.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.