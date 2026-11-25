The censorship of media has escalated in Serbia following the defeat of longtime nationalist leader Aleksandar Vučić, with Informer TV founder and editor-in-chief Dragan J. Vučićević being arrested on Wednesday in Belgrade.

Authorities took Vučićević, a prominent pro-Vučić figure who has recently faced broadcast bans from the government, into custody for allegedly “causing panic and disorder for an extended period of time and obstructing justice,” Serbian publication Nova reported.

A spokesperson from the prosecutor’s office told the outlet that the popular news personality “will be brought for questioning before the public prosecutor” on Thursday.

Vučićević was reportedly arrested by plainclothes officers “in the immediate vicinity” of the Informer’s building in the Serbian capital.

Vučić, the country’s former president, who fell short of being elected as prime minister last month when the anti-government “Student List” movement won the majority of the parliamentary seats, announced in front of the National Assembly that Vučićević had been arrested “only because of his journalistic work.”

In response to cheers from members of the Student List, Vučić said, “This tells me enough about the kind of idiots we are dealing with.”

Legislators of the nationalist Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), which is led by Vučić, then left the parliamentary session to gather outside the police station where Vucicevic was being held in custody, the Washington Post reported.

Vučićević’s arrest comes after a group of Student List supporters broke into his television station the day after the October election to confront him on his support for Vučić’s administration, leading to a scuffle with riot police officers outside.

In the subsequent weeks following the Student List’s win, programs on Informer TV were struck with bans and warnings from Serbia’s Regulatory Authority for Electronic Media (REM) for insulting certain politicians.

As Breitbart News reported:

In its latest rulings, the REM handed Informer TV programs Prve Info and Kolegijum seven-day and 25-day suspensions, respectively. The temporary bans came after the REM received complaints from Serbia’s CRTA (Center for Research, Transparency and Accountability), alleging that Informer TV violated rules on political impartiality. The 25-day ban on Kolegijum is actually two separate bans, one for 10 days and one for 15. According to the CRTA’s complaint, the longer ban was levied after the program “presented the Student List as violent and fascist, edited footage of Adolf Hitler alongside the University of Belgrade rector Vladan Đokić, and promoted Aleksandar Vučić’s list as a symbol of peace and stability.” Prve Info was hit with a seven-day ban earlier in November for daring to express a political opinion during the country’s parliamentary elections, in violation of Serbia’s electronic media laws.

The documentary Državnik – Vreme uspona was also given a five-day advertising ban after the regulators decided that it is propaganda.

A formal warning was handed to another Informer TV program called Specijal, which reportedly covered a Vučić campaign rally without the required election-program designation.

These bans and warnings were part of a wider set of sanctions against television programming that are considered to be pro-Vučić, and an ongoing effort to revoke Informer TV’s broadcasting license.

Olivia Rondeau is a politics reporter for Breitbart News based in Washington, DC. Find her on X/Twitter and Instagram.