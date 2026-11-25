On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA) said that Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) should remain a Democrat for the rest of his term, but “if the Republicans want to go recruit a guy with one of the worst attendance records in the U.S. Senate, who didn’t do a public event for nearly a year in Pennsylvania, who was cheerleading this Iran war without any sense of obligation of the job, they can have him. He’s not going to be the senator after 2028.”

Deluzio said, “The people of Pennsylvania elected John Fetterman to be a Democrat. That’s what he should be in this year and a half or two years he has left as a senator. He’s not going to be the senator after 2028.”

He continued, “And if the Republicans want to go recruit a guy with one of the worst attendance records in the U.S. Senate, who didn’t do a public event for nearly a year in Pennsylvania, who was cheerleading this Iran war without any sense of obligation of the job, they can have him. He’s not going to be the senator after 2028. And if that’s their standard bearer, we’re going to win.”

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