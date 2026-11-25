The Department of Justice is reassigning 2,000 federal lawyers to counter the army of pro-migrant lawyers who file as many as 10,000 courtroom “habeas corpus” petitions a month asking judges to release arrested migrants before they can be deported.

“This Department will not be deterred by immigration activists’ coordinated attempts to weigh us down by filing a tsunami of petitions,” Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward, Jr. said. “The Justice Dept is the largest law firm in the world and stands at the ready to defend President Trump’s promise to the American people to remove violent illegal offenders from our communities. We are confident that we will continue to prevail in showing that the law plainly permits our detentions.”

Woodward insisted that these attempts to cause the immigration machinery to grind to a halt will be dealt with.

Activist lawyers for illegal migrants detained by immigration officials have flooded United States courts with thousands of habeas corpus petitions meant to clog the system and block deportations.

A habeas corpus petition is a legal challenge claiming that a migrant’s arrest and detention are unlawful. The filings are intended to be made on the basis that the petition will likely be granted based on evidence, not filed merely as a result of detention.

But thousands of activist lawyers are filing “frivolous petitions” aimed at bogging down the system and to run out the clock on the final two years of the Trump administration.

With the flood of frivolous petitions, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche has directed 2,000 non-immigration attorneys to dive into some of the backlog to clear them out of the system.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston