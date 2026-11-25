Recently unearthed documents from USAID disclosed how the Biden administration worked to influence how the federal government could interact with social media companies. A frequently asked questions (FAQ) document following the Murthy v. Missouri case was dismissed on procedural grounds by the U.S. Supreme Court, which said, “USAID now has a greater ability to communicate with social media companies” about content moderation.

The Missouri v. Biden case, renamed to Murthy v. Missouri, revealed how the Biden administration and Democrats pressured social media companies to silence speech online. Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt, who led litigation in the case while serving as Missouri Attorney General, said the case exposed nearly every part of the Biden administration’s ‘censorship enterprise’ in 2024.

An internal document titled “FAQ on Communications with Social Media Companies” calls on government employees to “engage appropriately with technology companies in order to address grave threats and not to be dissuaded by litigation like Murthy v. Missouri. It underscores the importance of avoiding action that could be perceived as coercion,” and added “State Department activities involving or pertaining to social media companies should continue.”

The trove of emails, memos, and videos published on USAID.Gov expose the extent to which USAID and federal government employees conspired against the First Amendment rights of American citizens and news organizations such as Breitbart News.

The FAQ addresses 19 questions in total on topics such as communicating with social media companies, avoiding significant encouragement or coercion, requesting removal of certain content, and discussions with social media companies about their policies for supporting users or promoting human rights online.

Ironically, the document says the guidance to USAID employees is to continue its work to advance human rights and protect freedom of expression online — while engaging in behavior that did the opposite.

Much of the document’s questions involve some form of avoiding actions that could be be considered “coercion” or “significant encouragement” to act in accordance with USAID’s wishes. For example, one questions answers, “What are some examples of actions that could be considered “coercion?”

Public calls for action from the USG pressuring social media companies to endorse or adopt various industry or international principles or standards or implement certain standards or policies.

Public statements from the USG urging social media companies to take specific action regarding content moderation or publicly criticizing social media companies for failing to do so;

Public statements noting that social media should be held accountable for failing to take action through fundamental reforms, such as regulatory action.

Other questions included how USAID employees could address retention and promotion of content and provided guidance about how USAID may develop informal or formal partnerships with social media companies to amplify or promote USAID projects.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.