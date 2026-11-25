The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) announced on Wednesday that it has approved a request from SpaceX to deploy one million orbital compute modules in space. The authorization, the first in U.S. history, provides approval for a constellation of data centers in space.

“America is leading the world into the era of super intelligence. Under President Trump’s leadership, the United States is moving decisively to ensure that this breakthrough technology creates opportunity, drives investment, and delivers lasting benefits for the American people,” said FCC Chairman Brendan Carr in a statement. “This action opens a bold new frontier for the computing infrastructure needed to power America’s leadership and growth.”

According to the application filed in March by the company, the Starmind constellation will process massive amounts of data to be used back on Earth and will be powered by the sun. The system will also operate consistent with the FCC’s orbital debris rules, the agency said in its approval.

CNBC reported that Amazon and the American Astronomical Society (AAS) opposed the authorization. Amazon called the project a “lofty ambition rather than a real plan,” the outlet reported. Carr chided them and said the company was falling short of its own satellite deployment milestone.

Additional background information indicates SpaceX will now be able to deploy the orbital data centers to help meet rapidly growing demand for super-intelligence computing.

“Compute campuses or data centers are essential to sustaining America’s leadership in SI. By moving compute capacity beyond Earth, SpaceX and the many competitors working on their own orbital data centers are meeting the moment,” Carr added in his approval, calling the development an example of American ingenuity at work.

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