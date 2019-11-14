Pelosi Attempts to Mock Trump with ‘Exculpatory’ Definition

During a press conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) mocked President Donald Trump by explaining what exculpatory to him.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram said, “Why would the public not think that the House is dead set on a course to impeach the president when all of this milieu was going on?”

Pelosi said, “All this milieu is a seeking of the truth. It’s called an inquiry. And if the president has something that is exculpatory — Mr. President, that means if you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known. And that’s part of the inquiry. So far, we haven’t seen that.”

She added, “What President Trump has done on the record in terms of acting to advantage his foreign power to help him in his own election and the obstruction of information about that, the cover-up, makes what Nixon did almost small.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN