Tucker Carlson: Let’s Hope ‘Ukraine Is Very Far Away from Us’ Is Trump’s Campaign Slogan

During his show’s open on Wednesday, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” host Tucker Carlson questioned why “official Washington” had put such an emphasis on Ukraine’s while not putting as much of a focus on the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to Carlson, the basis for impeachment is over a difference in foreign policy and not any wrongdoing committed by President Donald Trump.

Carlson argued Trump should point out Ukraine’s relevance, or lack of significance to the United States.

“Ukraine is very far away from us,” he said. “That can be Trump’s campaign slogan. In fact, let’s hope it is Trump’s campaign slogan. Now, it’s not a sentence that’s going to get you 800 on the SAT, obviously. But there is a kind of simple brilliance to it. It implies a question that official Washington cannot answer. And the question is this. Why exactly are we doing things this way? How does it help America? For daring to ask that question, which is the only question that matters ever, they are impeaching him.”

