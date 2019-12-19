Maxine Waters: ‘Pelosi Is Not Holding Anything’ — There Is No Deeper Strategy

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Live,” Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was not holding off sending the articles of impeachment from the Senate.

Waters said, “First of all, we just have to recognize that something extraordinarily important happened on the House Floor yesterday, last evening, the president of the United States of America was impeached. And we’re just kind of, you know, letting that sink in at this point in time and I think that’s where we are. There’s a lot of discussion going on about how the articles are going to be transmitted, and I think the only thing that speaker is looking to is just whenever the Senate is ready, and we’re able to, you know, determine who our managers are and understand the rules. We’re ready to transmit. I think that there’s no deeper strategy than that.”

She continued, “You have to understand, Pelosi is not holding anything. This is not a strategy to try to leverage and get something from the Senate. The Senate has to work to put together its rules. Traditionally, what has happened, is the Republicans and Democrats worked together to develop the rules to serve as the jury. They’re in the process of doing that. When they’re ready, they have their rules she will transmit.”

She added, “I just think too much is being made of this. The speaker wants to make sure they understand what’s going on. We have to identify our managers to what the rules are and who will be the best to represent us. That work has to be done. The business about it being some strategy to leverage and all, that’s just kind of like, you know, being made up in order to make it more interesting for some people. I think that we’re certainly not, you know, developing some strategy to delay transmittal thinking that we’re going to leverage something.”

