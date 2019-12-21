Jordan Sekulow: ‘We Want to See a Trial’ Even if Pelosi Never Sends Articles

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump legal team member Jordan Sekulow said that he thinks “we want to see a trial” regardless of whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) sends impeachment articles to the Senate.

Sekulow stated, “I don’t think the Democrats will ever buy that the president wasn’t impeached in the House or the Democratic senators, so, ultimately, I think we want to see a trial regardless if Nancy Pelosi ever names managers and sends it over to the Senate or not. Because ultimately, that will lead to the president’s acquittal and the dismissal of these two articles of impeachment.”

