Booker: I Want to Beat Trump ‘Mano a Mano’ — Face Him on Debate Floor

On Sunday’s broadcast of NBC’s “Meet the Press,” 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said he wanted to beat President Donald Trump “mano a mano” by facing him in a debate.

Booker said, “I think we all swear an oath, and we will swear a very special oath. We will literally swear to this idea of impartiality. I heard from my Democratic colleagues, folks tell me this is not a good thing for America. I don’t think the colleagues that I know that are my friends on both sides of the aisle think this is a good thing. None of us are happy about this. As a guy, a big competitor, I want to beat Donald Trump mano a mano. I want to face him down on the debate floor. So this is not something I want to do. Yeah, I will evaluate the facts objectively and honor the oath that I swore, even though I think Donald Trump has violated his oath of office.”

