Schumer: Trial with No Witness, Documents Is a ‘Sham Trial’

Sunday at a press conference Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) cited a newly released email on the withholding of U.S. aid to Ukraine in his call for witness testimony in President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial.

Schumer said, “What is a trail with no witness and no documents? it is a sham trial.”

He continued, “Michael Duffy, a top Trump administration official sent an email ordering that the military assistance be withheld and that that order be hush-hush, that no one know about it. What were they hiding?”

He added, “Until we hear from the witnesses until we get the document, the American people will correctly assume that those blocking their testimony were aiding and abetting a cover-up.”

