Clyburn: DNC Should ‘Absolutely Not’ Change Its Rules for Bloomberg

During an interview with Hill.TV’s “The Remedy” released on Saturday, House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) stated that the DNC should not change its debate qualification criteria to allow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to qualify for the debates.

Host Jamal Simmons asked, “Do you think the DNC should change its rules to get Bloomberg on the stage with Biden and Bernie and Warren and the other gang?”

Clyburn responded, “Absolutely not. I don’t think so. I have nothing against Bloomberg. I like Bloomberg. … But I do not feel that we ought to be messing around with the rules. You lay out the rules. The rules are there for everybody. They were there for him from the get-go, if he decided not to get in. I don’t think they ought to be changing the rules to fit his decision-making process. I think that we all made our decisions about what we ought to do based upon what the rules were up front. And that’s the way they ought to stay.”

