Bloomberg: ‘I Don’t Think There’s Any Chance’ Sanders Beats Trump

During Wednesday’s NBC News Democratic presidential debate, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg stated that there is no chance that fellow 2020 Democrat Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) will defeat President Trump.

Bloomberg said, “I don’t think there’s any chance of the senator beating President Trump. You don’t start out by saying I’ve got 160 million people I’m going to take away the insurance plan that they love. That’s just not a [way] that you go and start building the coalition that the Sanders camp thinks that they can do. I don’t think there’s any chance whatsoever. And if he goes and is the candidate, we will have Donald Trump for another four years, and we can’t stand that.”

