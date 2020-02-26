James Carville: ‘Elizabeth Warren Hates Michael Bloomberg More Than She Wants to Win’

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Democratic strategist and political commentator James Carville weighed in on the Charleston, South Carolina Democratic debate from the previous night.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski, who earlier called the debate “a wreck,” asked Carville for his take on the debate.

Carville first praised former Vice President Joe Biden’s decision to bring up his time with former President Barack Obama, who he noted is popular among Democrats. He then said it is obvious Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) “hates” former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg more than she wants to win.

“The takeaway is Elizabeth Warren hates Michael Bloomberg more than she wants to win,” Carville told Brzezinski.

He argued Warren is shying away from attacking Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in fear of getting primaried in 2024.

Carville explained, “I think this is what is going on here: I think that she doesn’t want to attack Bernie because she is scared that she’ll get primaried in 2024. And her attacks on Bloomberg probably help her raise money. Maybe she just genuinely dislikes him. But it wasn’t to any fruition of getting any more votes. It was maybe to stay alive a little bit longer. I think that’s what’s at work here.”

