Bloomberg: Xi Is ‘a Very Powerful Person’ in China

During a town hall on the Fox News Channel on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg stated that China’s Xi Jinping “is a very powerful person there.”

Moderator Martha MacCallum asked Bloomberg about his prior refusals to label Xi a dictator despite his criticisms of China’s human rights record.

Bloomberg responded, “The technical definition of a dictator was what we were talking about that day. He is a very powerful person there. They do not have a democratic system. They don’t have democratic elections. That’s what they don’t have, and the human rights record is terrible.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett