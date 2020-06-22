Hirono: Trump ‘Literally Ripped Babies Out of the Arms of Parents’

Monday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) accused President Donald Trump of “literally” ripping babies out of their parent’s arms at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Host Brianna Keilar asked, “I want to ask you about something that the president said in an interview with Axios. He said he held off on sanctions against China over detention camps that China has built to detain thousands of minority Muslims because he wanted to make sure the trade deal went forward. He said that tariffs were worse than any sanction. What is your reaction to that?”

Hirono said, “The president doesn’t give very much credence to human rights concerns. After all, this is the same president who literally ripped babies out of the arms of parents at the borders. He is not particularly interested in those aspects.”

She added, “He is so much more interested in his financial goals, and it is as though the humanitarian concerns of very little priority for him and again that’s reflected in what he said about what China’s doing to the minority Muslims. And of course, the president came out with a Muslim ban practically on day one of his presidency.”

